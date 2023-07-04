Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Postal Savings Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:PSTVY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; payment and collection agency, various settlement, domestic remittance and exchange, cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange services; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

