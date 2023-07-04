Praetorian Capital Management LLC Buys 91,797 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Praetorian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,797 shares during the period. Townsquare Media makes up about 2.5% of Praetorian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Praetorian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 18,441 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $223,873.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 8,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $107,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 620,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Schatz sold 18,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $223,873.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,699 shares of company stock valued at $569,557. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

