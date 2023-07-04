Private Ocean LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

