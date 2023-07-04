Private Ocean LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 247.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

