Private Ocean LLC Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $378.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.