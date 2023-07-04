Private Ocean LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

