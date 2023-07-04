Private Ocean LLC Has $146,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $393.96 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $395.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

