Private Ocean LLC Has $23.98 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,824 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 3.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.83% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $23,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,819,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 754,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,051 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

