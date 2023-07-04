Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up 6.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 2.57% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $49,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

