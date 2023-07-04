Private Ocean LLC Invests $107,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,645 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,505,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.