Private Ocean LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1844 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

