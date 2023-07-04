Private Ocean LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.55. The firm has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
