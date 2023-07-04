Private Ocean LLC Sells 709 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $46.23.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

