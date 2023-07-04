Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Probe Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Probe Gold stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,085. Probe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

