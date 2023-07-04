Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 68,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $2,045,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,111. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

