ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,483,000 after purchasing an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. 193,963 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.