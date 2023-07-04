ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.91% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDS. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $17,923,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,110.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 322,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $7,564,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $7,993,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

SDS opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

