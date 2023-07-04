Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 86,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,800. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
