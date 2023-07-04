Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 86,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,800. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.