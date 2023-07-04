Qtum Market Cap Reaches $296.95 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00009203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $296.95 million and $151.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.08 or 0.06293287 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00031559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,725,128 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

