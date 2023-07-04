Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $291.28 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $291.28 million and $85.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00009016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,937.60 or 0.06280941 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00031950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,725,466 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

