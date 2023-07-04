Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Down 1% This Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00025846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $79.87 million and approximately $4,289.03 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.01807367 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,504.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

