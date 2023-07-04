Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

QFTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.95.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,262,564,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 94.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.