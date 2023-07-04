QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 2.7%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.26 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.14). 393,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 241,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.95 ($0.14).

QUIZ Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £13.23 million, a P/E ratio of 266.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About QUIZ

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. It operates through standalone stores, concessions in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and the United States, and online partners.

