Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 48.8% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 69,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Rafael Trading Up 1.9 %
RFL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 3,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Rafael has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $51.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.64.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 2,813.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
