Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 48.8% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 69,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Rafael Trading Up 1.9 %

RFL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 3,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Rafael has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $51.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 2,813.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rafael by 927.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rafael by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rafael by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rafael by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

