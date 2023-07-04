Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Down 32.1% in June

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $27.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

