Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $268.55 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,713,818,280 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

