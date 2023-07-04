Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fastly (FSLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY):

6/23/2023 – Fastly had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $20.00.

6/23/2023 – Fastly had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $20.00.

6/23/2023 – Fastly had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00.

6/23/2023 – Fastly had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,541,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,290,648.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $71,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,541,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,290,648.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,779 shares of company stock worth $3,468,174. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

