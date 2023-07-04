Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of United Fire Group worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal purchased 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Fire Group Trading Up 2.3 %

UFCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. 36,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,606. The company has a market cap of $584.81 million, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.20. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. United Fire Group had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.49%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.