Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

