Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land comprises 1.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gladstone Land worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LAND traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,018. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Land

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.