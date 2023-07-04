Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.08%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

