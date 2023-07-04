Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regional Health Properties by 62.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 9,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748. Regional Health Properties has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.