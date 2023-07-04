Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 760,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Relx Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. 564,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Relx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

