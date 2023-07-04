Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Trading Up 1.7%

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 55,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 61,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renaissance IPO ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPO. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

