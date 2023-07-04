Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives $4.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RENT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at $640,011.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $132,812.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,011.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,720 shares of company stock worth $664,902. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 192.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 1,019.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 132,118 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $137.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

