Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

6/16/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $170.00.

6/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $77.00 to $120.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $137.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $158.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $150.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $140.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $170.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $110.00.

6/12/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00.

6/12/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $145.00.

6/6/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $135.00.

5/23/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $120.00.

5/18/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.82. 31,859,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,242,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

