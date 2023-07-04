Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDX traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.92. The company had a trading volume of 602,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,452. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.