Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 289,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86,998 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

COMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,794. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

