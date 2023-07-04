Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 550 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

