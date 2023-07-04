Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN remained flat at $25.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.