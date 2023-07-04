Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. 7,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,985. The stock has a market cap of $694.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also

