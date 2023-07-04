Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 802,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

