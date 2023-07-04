Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.7% during the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 279,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,512,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock traded down $6.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.80. The stock had a trading volume of 402,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,569. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

