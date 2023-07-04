Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 185426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

