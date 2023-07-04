RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,801. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

