Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

