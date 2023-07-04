RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 68,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

