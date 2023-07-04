RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $36,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

