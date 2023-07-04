RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,711. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

