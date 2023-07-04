RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,049 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.
AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.