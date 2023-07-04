RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,049 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,424,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,397,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

